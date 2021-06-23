Echo Inari Bourland

Echo, son of Melissa Hayes and Christopher Bourland, was born in Portland, OR. He was loved mightily in his short life. We celebrated his coming into our family; a tiny one that brought us such Joy. He was healthy, perfect, beautiful, and made adorable sounds, vocalizing his presence. Without a warning, he joined the angels in a sleep that he didn’t awake from. We will Love and miss you forever sweetheart. With Love, Grandparents, Doug and Nita Hayes, Little Falls, MN.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.