Echo Inari Bourland

Echo, son of Melissa Hayes and Christopher Bourland, was born in Portland, OR. He was loved mightily in his short life. We celebrated his coming into our family; a tiny one that brought us such Joy. He was healthy, perfect, beautiful, and made adorable sounds, vocalizing his presence. Without a warning, he joined the angels in a sleep that he didn’t awake from. We will Love and miss you forever sweetheart. With Love, Grandparents, Doug and Nita Hayes, Little Falls, MN.

