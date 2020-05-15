Earl Peter Olesen, 84, died Wednesday, May 13, 2020 at The Villa of Osseo two weeks after testing positive for Covid-19. Earl was born June 25, 1935 in Starkweather, North Dakota, the son of Iver P. and Nina (Jespersen) Olesen. He was raised on the family farm near Starkweather, and attended Starkweather School where he enjoyed playing basketball. Earl started as an electrician helper on the railroad in 1956 and worked to obtain his journeyman and master’s electrician licenses while living in North Dakota. He married Sarah Ann Remley on May 20, 1957 and together they raised five children. Christmas Day 1965, the family moved to the Minneapolis area where Earl worked for several electrical companies including Honeywell. After Sarah’s death in 1988, Earl married Janice Evonne (Nelson) Johnson and helped raise two more children before retiring from Honeywell in 1997. After retiring, Earl and Janice moved to Hillman, Minnesota area where they enjoyed the lakes, wonderful friends, and country living. In 2014, they moved to Osseo, Minnesota. Earl loved his family, horses, coaching girls’ softball, basketball, traveling, hunting, and fishing. Earl is survived by wife Janice; sons Edward (Deb) Olesen and Jay Johnson; daughters Theresa (Bob) Pingree, Linda (Jeff) Benson, Sarah Jane, Rebecca (Mike) Schwartz, and Heidi Johnson Pipkin; grandchildren Joshua (Analyn), Greyson (Ashley), Jessica (Tyler), Jason, Kyle (McKenzie), J.J. (Adriana), Angel (Erik), Logan (Cailyn), Stephen (Ivy), Luke, Sarah, Daniel, James, Greta, Benjamin, Randy, Alissa, Angela, and Catherine; great-grandchildren Hunter, Tess, Aaron, Joseph, Sarah, Ryder, Trevor, Iver, Aiden, Jaxen, Vivian, Kayla, Prince, and Mari; sister Hardis Ball, sister-in-law LaVera Erickson, brother-in-laws Harry (Evelyn) Remley and Doug (Judy) Johnson; and mother-in-law Irmgard Nelson. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife Sarah; one brother, Carl, and three sisters, Hilda, Helen, and Marian. Due to the current pandemic situation, a memorial service will be held at a future date. Memorials may be donated to Immanual Lutheran Church in Hillman, Minnesota or Advent Lutheran Church in Osseo, Minnesota, or your local church congregation.
