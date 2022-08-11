Earl R. Malone, 77 year old resident of Little Falls died unexpectedly at his home on Tuesday, August 9 in Little Falls.

A Memorial Mass will be held on Saturday, August 13 at 1 p.m. St. Mary's Catholic Church in Little Falls, with Father Benjamin Kociemba officiating. A visitation will be held from 11 a.m. until the hour of the service on Saturday. The Military Honors will be provided by the Little Falls American Legion Post #46.

