Duane Windahl, age 93, of Onamia, MN passed away peacefully on January 17, 2020 at home surrounded by his loving family and wonderful caregivers. A very special thank you to Duane’s devoted caregivers. Memorials preferred to the family for distribution to his caregivers. A Celebration of Life will be held this spring at Windy Shores, Mille Lacs Lake. Arrangements are with the Shelley Funeral Chapel of Onamia. Duane loved spending time with his family, friends, and neighbors. He enjoyed hosting a daily coffee group at his home. Duane was very proud of his life-long career as a sales manager for 3M Company. After retirement, he and his late wife, Georgie, spent many winters in their favorite climate on the California coast. He was an avid fisherman and hunter, whose passion he passed on to his son and grandsons. He was a dog lover! He is survived by his children, Lynda Jodsaas (Larry), Shauna Dirlam and Earl Windahl (Guri Kirkeng); five grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and three nephews.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.