Duane "Tolly" Tollefson, 84, passed away peacefully on Sunday, March 5, 2023 at his home in Little Falls, Minnesota with his beloved wife and three children by his side. He had been battling Alzheimer's disease for several years.

Duane Elton Tollefson was born September 23, 1938 at Saint Olaf Hospital in Austin, Minnesota. The only child of Arnie T. Tollefson and Vivian A. Cochran, Duane grew up in a loving, rural home four miles east of Hollandale, Minnesota. At Austin High School, Duane developed a passion for fast cars, modifying his own, and racing at every chance. Duane was a charter member of the Thumpers Car Club. Later in life, he restored an award-winning Candy Apple Red 1966 Ford Mustang GT convertible. He laughingly said it was the only car he owned that went up in value. After graduating in 1956, Duane received a Trade Certificate from Austin Area Vocational School in auto body rebuilding.

