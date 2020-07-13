Duane R. Przybilla

Duane Roderick Przybilla, age 57, of Eden Prairie and Island Lake, Longville, MN passed away unexpectedly on June 21, 2020. He was born December 12, 1962 in Little Falls, MN, the son of Reinhart and Cecilia (Wilkes) Przybilla. Our hearts and our minds question why and how this could happen to us. Duane was in the prime of his life and so happy to be alive, especially recently, having purchased a lake home; that in just a short time he loved so much. The first thing we did after closing on the house was walk out on the dock and the first sound we heard was the calling of the loon. He said, “it feels like home.” Duane loved to make people laugh and was a joy to be around and he thoroughly enjoyed entertaining. In all of Duane’s roles of being a husband, a dad, a grandpa, papa, brother, uncle, friend - he did so with love, kindness, giving and with his whole heart. Family was everything, it is even written on the wall of his home. He will always be loved and forever in our hearts. Because of him we are so blessed, even though we hurt. We know that he goes in peace with no regrets. Family that Duane has been reunited with are his parents, Reinhart and Cecilia Przybilla; a brother, Leon Przybilla and a granddaughter, Keirra Grim. Those left behind to cherish his memory are husband, Terry Likens; children, Jeremy (Lindsay) Przybilla, Cori (Mandi) Przybilla, and Tia (Luke) Grim; siblings, Leroy (Lisa) Przybilla, Lisa (David Gangl) Motschke, Neil (Angel) Przybilla, John (Stephanie) Przybilla and Glen Przybilla; 18 grandchildren; mother-in-law, Rosalie (Denny) Letson; sister and brothers-in-law, Traci (Scott) Wicks and Troy Likens and many nieces and nephews. A life celebration will be held for Duane for family and friends on July 26, 2020 from 4-6 p.m. at Dennis Drummond Wine Co., Brainerd, MN.
