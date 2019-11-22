Duane J. Nagorski, 70-year-old resident of Little Falls, formerly of Minneapolis, died Wednesday, November 20, 2019 at St. Gabriel’s Hospital in Little Falls. A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Tuesday, November 26 at 12 p.m. at Emblom Brenny Funeral Service in Little Falls. A visitation will be held on Monday, November 25 from 4-8 p.m. and from 10 a.m. until the hour of the service on Tuesday at Emblom Brenny Funeral Service. The burial will be held in Our Lady of Lourdes Cemetery. A Rosary will be said at 4:30 p.m. and Parish Prayers will be said at 6:30 p.m. on Monday evening. Duane J. Nagorski was born on December 19, 1948 in Little Falls, MN to the late Julius and Marcella (Knoll) Nagorski. He grew up and attended school at Mary of Lourdes Catholic School in Little Falls and graduated from Little Falls High School. He enlisted in the United States Air Force and received an honorable discharge. After his discharge he returned to Minnesota. He worked for over 40 years at Mount Sinai Hospital as a Sanitary Engineer. He returned to Little Falls to enjoy his retirement years and to be close to his siblings and nieces and nephews. Duane enjoyed deer hunting with family, playing cards especially smear, playing pool, collecting Trans-AM and Thunderbird cars and visiting with friends. Left to cherish his memory are his siblings, Richie (Mary) Nagorski, Dennis (Gwen) Nagorski, Larry (Barb) Nagorski, Mary Lou (Frank) Miller all of Little Falls, Jimmy (Kristina) Nagorski of Sartell; nieces and nephews, Lori (Bob) Curtis, Paula (Rob) Scott, Michelle (Justin) Bieganek, Derrick (Lindsey) Nagorski, Veronica (Greg) Schilling, Ravonne (Christopher) Whitford, Vanessa (Oliver) Strahl, Melissa (Jason) MCDuffy, Jody (Jason) Aldinger, Jeremy (Jennifer) Nagorski, Jamie (Clayton) Mikols, Jessica (Josh) Witt- Nagorski, Sherry (Tony) Miller-Edward, Lisa (Christopher Strom) Miller, Brian Miller, David (Amanda Lease) Miller, John Miller, Cassandra (Jerry) Miller, Devin (Mike) Monroe, Jimmy Nagorski, Jr, Aleesha Nagorski and many great-nieces and great-nephews and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Julius and Marcella Nagorski; special friend, Marilee Norris and nephew-in-law, Jason Lamp. The arrangements for Duane are with Emblom Brenny Funeral Service in Little Falls, MN.
Duane J. Nagorski
