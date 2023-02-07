Duane S. Hiemenz, 58-year-old resident of Pierz, MN, passed away Wednesday, February 1, 2023 at his home in Pierz, MN.
Memorial Service will be held at 7:00 P.M. on Friday, March 10, 2023 at the Shelley Funeral Chapel in Little Falls, MN. Visitation will be from 4:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M. at the funeral chapel. Caring for Duane and his family is the Shelley Funeral Chapel in Little Falls, MN.
Duane "Dewey" Hiemenz was born on March 19, 1964 in St. Cloud, MN to the late Jerome and Sharon (Meinz) Hiemenz. He worked at Larson Boats, Crestliner Boats and up until his death he was currently working as a security guard at Grand Casino in Mille Lacs.
Duane loved to hunt, fish, and play billiards. He also played softball league and was an avid card player. Duane enjoyed spending time at the campground camping, riding ATV and sitting around a campfire with family and friends. He was a dedicated Minnesota sports fan that was passionate about the Minnesota Vikings, Twins and Wild. Duane will forever be remembered for his great sense of humor that was appreciated by many of his friends and family.
Duane is survived by his children, Jessica (Billy) Fosse of Sturgeon Lake, MN, Amanda (Rodney) Moen of Cloquet, MN, Hannah (Noah Ryan) Hiemenz of Brainerd, MN and Hailey Hiemenz of Brainerd, MN; siblings, Dennis Hiemenz of Pierz, MN, Dale Hiemenz of Duluth, MN and Denise (David) Veeser of Oak Harbor, WA; former wife, Bonnie Hiemenz of Brainerd, MN; and grandson, James Martin.
He was preceded in death by parents, Jerome and Sharon Hiemenz; son, Hunter Hiemenz; and nephew, Brian Hiemenz.
