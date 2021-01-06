Duane Ballou, 69-year-old resident of Randall, Minnesota passed away at his home on December 30, 2020 after a courageous battle with brain cancer. A visitation will be held at the Randall VFW on Thursday, January 7th from 4-7 p.m. A private celebration of life will be held at a later date. Family requests that the guidelines put forth by the MDH regarding COVID-19 be followed. Duane Walter Ballou was born on April 7, 1951 to Merle Jr. and Harriet (Tompkins) Ballou in Little Falls, Minnesota. He grew up in Randall, Minnesota, attending Randall Schools through 9th grade and graduating with the class of 1969 from Little Falls High School. He was married June 21, 1969 to Sharon Nelson in Randall, Minnesota, where they lived the entirety of their marriage, and where they also raised their four children: Michelle, Chad, Eric and Dwight. Duane was a member of the MN National Guard for many years. He also worked for a time at the family business: Ballou Plumbing and Heating. He and Sharon then operated Cackleberry Acres in Randall. Lastly, Duane worked almost 30 years at IWCO (formerly known as United Mailing) in Little Falls as a maintenance supervisor where he recently retired in May of 2020. In 2007, Duane earned a trip of a lifetime from his company where he and Sharon were able to take an Alaskan Cruise. Duane spent many years learning about and raising unique animals, including emus and elk. He loved spending time on his Gold Wing motorcycle with Sharon, including their group’s Tuesday night rides, as well as many trips on the bike including places like New York, Canada, and Montana. Duane enjoyed hunting and fishing with friends and family, including several fishing trips to Canada. He was always ready to learn a new hobby: the last few years he built a maple syrup room and would start the process in early spring by tapping trees. He also planted an apple orchard and enjoyed making apple pies with his fruit, as well as salsa from his garden vegetables. He dabbled with making wine from grapes and apples he grew, and he recently had set up a sawmill in the yard. Duane was a very proud father and grandfather. He was involved in many of his children’s activities, and always made a point to attend his grandchildren’s functions including dance, sports, motocross races, various school assemblies, and birthday celebrations. He was a member of Randall Presbyterian Church (Pastor Michael Hartwell prayed often with Duane and Sharon), MN Gold Wings (Little Falls Chapter), Randall/Cushing Lions, Scoutmaster for the Boy Scouts of America (Randall troop), supervisor for the Darling Township Board, Randall Jaycees (past President), member of the Emu and Pork Associations, member of the Birch Bark Tribe and Lum’s group, and past President of the Flyer Wrestling Booster Club. Survivors include his loving wife of 51 years, Sharon, of Randall; daughter, Michelle Ballou-Donaghue of St. Cloud; sons, Chad (Patricia) Ballou of Randall, Eric Ballou (Erik Hyde) of Lee’s Summit, MO, Dwight (Aimee) Ballou of Little Falls; grandchildren, Rachel (Chris), Bryon, Hayle, Chase, Meghan, Nathan, Dane, Elise and Myla; two great-grandsons, Bentley and Brady; mother-in-law, LaVonne Robinson of Randall; siblings, David (Sue) Ballou, Diane (Terry) Ballou-Balaski, Doug (Pat) Ballou, all of Randall; brother-in-law, Don (Beth) Nelson and sister-in-law, Cathy (Mike) Bundy; many cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends. Duane also leaves behind his 4-legged companion of 3 years, Gus, his German shorthair pointer who never left his side. Duane was preceded in death by his parents, and his grandson Riley Ballou in 2018.
