Drew A. Cross

Drew A. Cross, of Floyd, IA, formerly of Little Falls, MN, passed away at home, August 19, 2022, after a short fight with lung cancer.

There will be a Celebration of Life for Drew on September 24, 2022 at the VFW in Little Falls, MN starting at noon. All are welcome.

