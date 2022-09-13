Drew A. Cross, of Floyd, IA, formerly of Little Falls, MN, passed away at home, August 19, 2022, after a short fight with lung cancer.
There will be a Celebration of Life for Drew on September 24, 2022 at the VFW in Little Falls, MN starting at noon. All are welcome.
Drew A. Cross was born to Delbert and Olga (Fischer) Cross on September 22, 1965. He grew up in Floyd with his family of two brothers and three sisters. He moved to Little Falls in his mid-twenties until he moved back to Floyd in 2013.
Drew was known for his carpentry work and working on all engines. He loved to travel and would take off on his Harley "just to see the country."
Drew is survived by four children, Amanda (Jeff Starkey) Lines, Tawnya (Jesse Plonski) Stettler, Jamie (Jim) Roden, Sean (Elizabeth) Cross; six grandkids, Mackenzie, Zayne, John, Tyke, Sean and Trevor; five siblings, Don (Lorna) Cross, Carrie (Raymond) Paulsen, Carolyn (Jeff) Boser, Dan (Lori) Cross, Carmen (Pat Kohout); many nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, grandparents and great nephew Waylon.
