Dr. Royden "Roy" Belcher, M.D., 93-year-old resident of Little Falls died Monday, November 18 at St. Otto's Care Center in Little Falls. A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Monday, November 25 at 11:00 A.M. at First United Church in Little Falls. A time of gathering will be held from 9:00 A.M. until 11:00 A.M. The military rites will be conducted by the Little Falls American Legion Post #46. Roy was born on December 28, 1925 in Thief River Falls, Minnesota to Roy and Nancy Dorabel “Dora” (Fertig) Belcher. He graduated high school in Garreston, South Dakota in 1942 and continued his education at the University of Minnesota and the U of M Medical School. His studies in Internal Medicine were interrupted as he was called to serve and protect NATO under the Lisbon Goals of 1952 and The Military Strategy MC 14/1. Roy was assigned to The Army Field Hospital in Nuremberg, Germany. It was there he met Therese “Elsie” Thalhofer. They were married on December 23, 1953. After returning to the United States, they settled in Graceville, Minnesota where Dr. Belcher practiced before moving to Little Falls in 1956; where he practiced until his retirement. Roy served on the Little Falls School Board from 1970-1982. He was a past member of the Exchange Club and a member of First United Church. He enjoyed golfing, skiing and playing bridge; but foremost he was devoted to his patients. Left to cherish his memory is his son, Dr. Perry Belcher; and adoring grandson, Zackary Belcher; one sister-in-law and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife of 53 years, Elsie; brother, David and a sister, Faye. Memorials are preferred to “The Mission & Ministry Fund” or a charity of the donor’s choosing. Funeral arrangements for Roy are with Emblom Brenny Funeral Service in Little Falls.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.