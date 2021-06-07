John F. Beaty passed away on December 29, 2020. A memorial service is now scheduled for Monday, June 21, 2021 at 11 a.m. at the Minnesota Veteran’s Memorial Cemetery next to Camp Ripley, MN followed by a 12:30 p.m. luncheon at the Little Falls County Club. The family is looking forward to seeing our father’s friends at either or both events.

