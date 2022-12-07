Dr. Eric J. Betlock, 73-year-old resident of Little Falls, MN, passed away Monday, December 5, 2022 at his home in Little Falls.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 12:00 P.M. on Monday, December 12, 2022 at First Lutheran Church in Little Falls, MN with Rev. Beth Pottratz officiating. A visitation will be held from 10:00 A.M. until 12:00 P.M. on Monday at First Lutheran Church in Little Falls, MN. Caring for Eric and his family is the Shelley Funeral Chapel in Little Falls, MN.

