Dr. Eric J. Betlock, 73-year-old resident of Little Falls, MN, passed away Monday, December 5, 2022 at his home in Little Falls.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 12:00 P.M. on Monday, December 12, 2022 at First Lutheran Church in Little Falls, MN with Rev. Beth Pottratz officiating. A visitation will be held from 10:00 A.M. until 12:00 P.M. on Monday at First Lutheran Church in Little Falls, MN. Caring for Eric and his family is the Shelley Funeral Chapel in Little Falls, MN.
Eric was born on October 27, 1949 in Little Falls, MN to the late Willard and Alma "Bobbie" (Flack) Betlock. He attended Little Falls High School where he graduated with the Class of 1967. Eric loved sports and played football, basketball and baseball while in High School. He met his wife, Kathleen of 52 years at Moorhead State College. She swore she could never marry a poor dresser and a guy that couldn't dance but guess what... he stole her heart and on August 15, 1970 in Jamestown, ND they became man and wife. They set out on their lives together after Kathleen graduated from Moorhead State and Eric transferred to the University of Minnesota where he completed his undergraduate degree in 1971. He then went on to pursue a doctorate degree in Optometry at Pacific University in Forest Grove, OR. Upon graduation in 1975, he moved back to his hometown in Little Falls, MN and took over his father's optometric practice. Eric had a solo practice for many years and then combined with Dr. Todd Baumgartner to form the Little Falls Eye Clinic where he practiced until his retirement 10 years ago.
He was a major part of the community for many years and was instrumental, along with the Little Falls Exchange Club, in getting the Little Falls Exchange Arena built. Eric loved playing and watching sports of all kinds. He especially loved watching his two sons, Derek and Beau play hockey throughout their high school careers. His biggest love of all was hunting and fishing and being a part of a special group of guys that called themselves the Esquagamah Sportsman Club. They dearly loved their deer shack along with the many wonderful memories made there.
Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Kathleen Betlock of Little Falls, MN; children, Derek (Lisa) Betlock of Shakopee, MN, Beau Betlock of Thailand and BreAnne (Matt) Lipp of Stillwater, MN; brothers, Barry (Chris) Betlock of Boise, ID and Greg (Joan) Betlock of Casa Grande, AZ; sister, Laurie (Doug) Veillette of Little Falls, MN and five wonderful grandsons, Aiden, Leighton, Jamis, Owen, and Eli.
Eric was preceded in death by parents, Willard and Bobbie Betlock.
