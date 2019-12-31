Douglas G. Mackissock, 85-year-old resident of Little Falls, MN, passed away on Thursday, December 26, 2019 at the St. Cloud Hospital. Funeral Service will take place on Friday, January, 3, 2020, at First Lutheran Church in Little Falls, MN, at 11 a.m., with Rev. Hank French officiating. Burial will take place at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery north of Little Falls. A visitation will be on Thursday, January, 2, 2020 at the Shelley Funeral Chapel in Little Falls, MN, from 4 to 7 p.m., and from 10 to 11 a.m. on Friday at the church. Military Rites will be conducted by the Minnesota State Honor Guard and the Little Falls American Legion Post #46. Douglas G. MacKissock was born May 15, 1934 to Robert and Karlene (Green) MacKissock in Lowell, Massachusetts. He attended school in Lowell and joined the United States Army in 1950 and served until 1954. He served in the Korean War and was a two-time Purple Heart recipient. On May 20, 1954, he married the love of his life, Lois Bargabos, and was a loving husband for 49 years until her passing in 2003. He was employed as a law enforcement officer for the Little Falls Police Department and Morrison County Sheriff’s Office. He was also employed as a meat cutter and truck driver. As a truck driver, he started at Larson Boats, drove for Toro before becoming an owner operator. His driving career spanned 50 years with an impeccable safety record, receiving many safety awards while logging over five million miles. After retirement, he served as a jury bailiff and shuttled cars for Rudolph’s Auto Solutions. He was a member of the American Legion Post 46. Left to cherish his memories are his two sons, Bruce (Rene) and Scott (Victoria); four daughters, Linda (Dave Lemmerman), Jill MacKissock, Sandy (Tim Cash), Holly (Rick Saulter); 13 grandchildren, Tara, Nichole, Angela, Lisa, Matthew, Kayla, Jason, Kevin, Sara, Brad, Josh, Paige and Trista; 14 great-grandchildren; sister, Ann Daly and brother, Robert MacKissock and many nieces and nephews. Douglas was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Lois; and twin grandsons, Jeremy and Joseph MacKissock.
