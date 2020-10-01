Douglas “Chuck” Elletson was born 6/24/45 to Harry and Elinor (Henning) Elletson of Foley, MN. He was a veteran serving in the Army, part of the Vet’s club during and after graduating from St. Cloud State College. He is survived by his wife Gerri who “loved him well” for 47 years plus, and Chuck loved Gerri well, in return. His brothers Jim Harry, and Jon, sister-in-laws Beverly and Gwen, special family The Saubers, nieces and nephews and his cherished friends. Chuck’s idea for an obituary was just that Chuck died. The request for personal information is recorded as a “no” but fellowship with his Bible study group, listening to Bob Dylan with his Pastor Paul and most importantly his relationship with his Savior is something he would want you to know. Chuck was preceded in death by his parents, sister-in-law Kay and nephew Jimmy. The arrangements for Chuck are with Emblom Brenny Funeral Service in Little Falls. 320-632-4393.
