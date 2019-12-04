Dorothy Zilka Pierzina, 92-year-old resident of Little Falls, MN, died Monday, December 2, 2019 at Little Falls Care Center. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, December 11th at 11:30 a.m. at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Little Falls. A visitation will be held on Tuesday, December 10th from 4-7 p.m. at Emblom-Brenny Funeral Service in Little Falls and will continue from 10:30-11:30 a.m. on Wednesday at the church. Parish Prayers will be at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday evening. Burial will be in St. Mary’s Parish Cemetery in Little Falls. Dorothy Zilka Pierzina was born on the family farm in rural Flensburg, Minnesota, on April 7, 1927. Dorothy was the eleventh of thirteen children of Leo and Dorothy (Knopik) Zilka. She grew up helping her family with cooking, canning, and cleaning. She left the farm to become a waitress at Bell’s Cafe in Little Falls and later a clerk at JC Penny. On August 29, 1951, Dorothy married the love of her life, Ernest Pierzina, in Sacred Heart Church, Flensburg. For the next 66 years, they lived in Little Falls, raising a family of four children. Dorothy was a homemaker with sides: she volunteered for years at Saint Mary’s School library and at Saint Mary’s Parish, where she was a “church lady,” cleaning the church, helping with funeral luncheons, and adding a whiskey soprano voice to the funeral choir. She assisted with Meals on Wheels and was a lifetime member of the Christian Mothers and the V.F.W. Auxiliary. Dorothy loved to dance, especially with her husband. She enjoyed music, gardening, solving crossword puzzles, and traveling. She was proud of her Polish ancestry and a faithful member of her church. Her top priority throughout her life was her family. Survived by her children: Brother Robin (Roger), O.S.B. of Collegeville, Timothy of Minneapolis, Douglas of Ortonville, Pamela (A. Timo Lipping) of Brooklyn, New York; sister, Sister Serena Zilka, C.S.J. of Saint Paul; sister-in-law, Eiko Cecilia Kayano; and dozens of nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by her parents; husband, Ernest (December 26, 2017); and brothers and sisters and their spouses: Simon “Sammie” (Dorothy) Zilka, Albert (Bernice) Zilka, Emily “Milly” (Victor) Gradin, Benedict “Benny” (Mary Lou) Zilka, Bernard (Florence) Zilka, Leonard Zilka, Louis (Doreen) Zilka, Stanley “Larry” (Dorothy) Zilka, Angeline “Angie” (Jake) Adams, Brother Placid (Anthony) Zilka, O.C.S.O., Mary Rose (Don) Weiland. Dorothy and Ernie’s last months were blessed by the loving care of Mary Ann, Renee, and staff of Brookdale; Betty, Becca, and staff of Bridgeway; the staff—all Dorothy’s favorites!—of the Little Falls Care Center; and the staff of CHI Saint Gabriel’s Health Hospice. Praise the LORD! Sing to the LORD a new song, sing praise in the assembly of the faithful. Let them praise God’s name with dancing, making melody to God with tambourine and lyre. Psalm 149:1, 3
