Dorothy Waldvogel, 84-year-old resident of Little Falls, died on Sunday, September 20, 2020 at her home in Little Falls. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, September 26 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Little Falls. The burial will be held on Monday, September 28 at 1 p.m. at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery north of Little Falls. A visitation will be held on Friday, September 25 from 4-8 p.m. at Emblom Brenny Funeral Service in Little Falls and from 9:30 a.m. until the hour of the service at the church on Saturday. Dorothy Gertrude Tabatt was born on September 11, 1936 at St. Gabriel’s Hospital in Little Falls to the late Herbert and Wanda (Sobiech) Tabatt. She grew up in the Little Falls area. She attended St. Francis High School and graduated with the class of 1954. She married the love of her life, Syl Waldvogel on June 6, 1955 at Our lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Little Falls. The couple made their home in Little Falls. She worked at St. Gabriel’s Hospital as a nursing assistant for a few years. She then attended college while she was pregnant with her ninth child and received her LPN degree. She was a hard and dedicated worker and enjoyed her nursing career at St. Gabriel’s Hospital, Family Medical Center, Women’s and Children’s’ Clinic and the Long Prairie Centra Care Clinic. Dorothy enjoyed sewing, crocheting, cross word puzzles, country music, baking, the Minnesota Twins and helping with family genealogy. She was especially proud of her nine children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren who she enjoyed spending time with whenever she had the chance. She loved her diet Mountain Dew, Funyuns, pizza with a half of beer, cinnamon raisin bread and fresh produce. Dorothy’s purse was always full of Juicy Fruit, Big Red gum and Mentos for the grandkids. Her last meal was her favorite meal from McDonalds. She was a member of St. Mary’s Church and was active with the Christian Mothers she was also a Cub Scout den mother for many years. Left to cherish her memory are her children, Danny (Maggie Ellison) Waldvogel of Carson City, NV, Faye (Chuck) Santala of Little Falls, David (Angie Strom) Waldvogel of Little Falls, Bruce (Nancy Waytashek) Waldvogel of Little Falls, William “Zeb” Waldvogel of Little Falls, Julie Waldvogel of Elko, NV, Jody (Kathleen Nicoski) Waldvogel of Little Falls, Melissa (Scott) Kallberg of Little Falls, Jaime (Sandy Robbins) Waldvogel of Little Falls; 28 grandchildren and 37 great-grandchildren and one on the way; sister, Adele (John) Armstrong of Little Falls; sister in-law, Marge Tabatt of St. Cloud; brothers, Herb Tabatt, Jr. of Little Falls, John (Jean) Tabatt of Randall and Fred (Judy) Tabatt of Little Falls; brothers and sisters-in-law, Ray (Marge) Waldvogel of Dallas, TX, Paul (Joyce) Waldvogel of Little Falls, Alice Norton of Wisconsin, Don (Bernice) Waldvogel of Little Falls, Jerome (Arlene) Waldvogel of Little Falls, Lawrence (Gloria) Waldvogel of Little Falls, Mary Amundson of Little Falls, Robert (Carol) Waldvogel of Wisconsin; sister-in-law, Donna Waldvogel of Little Falls. She was preceded in death by her husband, Sylvester “Syl” Waldvogel; parents, Herb and Wanda Tabatt; brother, Joe Tabatt; sister-in-law, Karen Tabatt; father and mother-in-law, Paul and Frances Waldvogel; sister and brother-in-law, Elizabeth Wardarski and James Waldvogel; grandsons, Jeremy Gohl and Shane Waldvogel. The arrangements for Dorothy are with Emblom Brenny Funeral Service, 320-632-4393.
