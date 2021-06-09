Dorothy Veillette

Dorothy Caroline Veillette was born on February 23, 1938 to Henry and Ruth Garrison at St. Gabriel’s Hospital in Little Falls. She graduated from Little Falls High School in 1956. While in high school, Dorothy helped work the family business, the Little Falls Ice House. Dorothy married Frank Veillette, and the couple settled in their hometown to start a family. They were blessed with two sons, Douglas and Kirby. Dorothy worked many different jobs including the Golf Course Pro Shop, St. Francis Music Center and as a successful Avon representative for over 10 years. After losing her first husband in 1992, Dorothy met and married Thomas Pine in 2005. Five children were born to Douglas and Kirby, and the grandkids were extremely special to Dorothy. She never missed a concert, recital, performance, or graduation. She was also blessed with two great-grandchildren. Dorothy loved to spend time with family, read, crochet, knit, play the piano, and visit with friends in person or on the phone. She had a standout sense of humor and never missed a chance to tell a good joke. You could often find her at the pool, the library, attending church, or getting lunch with a friend. Dorothy passed away peacefully on June 6 and was preceded in death by her parents, Henry and Ruth; brother Michael; husbands Frank and Thomas; and son, Kirby. She is survived by her son, Douglas (Laurie); sisters Elaine (Archie) Doroff, Corrine (Glen) Young; daughter-in-law, Amy; grandchildren Bailey (Jacob) Wiczek, Alex (Julie) Veillette, Marie (Nicholas) Luetmer, Rachel (Hunter) Kleinschmidt, Hannah (Evan Athman); great-grandchildren Amelia and Rosalie Wiczek. Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 11 a.m. on Friday, June 11, 2021 at Holy Family Catholic Church in Little Falls, Minnesota. Visitation will be from 9:30-11 a.m. on Friday, June 11, 2021 prior to the service at Holy Family Catholic Church. Interment will be at the Holy Family Catholic Cemetery. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Brenny Family Funeral Chapel- Randall.
