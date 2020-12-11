“I do not understand the mystery of grace-only that it meets us where we are but does not leave us where it found us.” - Anne Lamott. Dorothy Marie Perry was born in Starbuck, Minnesota, on November 27, 1941, to Henry and Doris (Sather) Erdahl. She passed away peacefully on December 8, 2020, at East Hospital M Fairview Health. Dorothy was raised on a farm near Donnelly, Minnesota, and graduated from Morris High School in 1959. An inherent caregiver, nursing was Dorothy’s chosen career path. She received her Registered Nurse Diploma in 1962. Her first job was as a labor and delivery nurse at Fairview Hospital. After 5 years, she moved on to be an occupational health nurse for the Dayton Corporation, Minneapolis, until July 8, 1967, when she married Mike Perry. Mike and Dorothy moved to Little Falls, Minnesota, where they put down roots and raised their four children, Michael, Jane, Brian, and Julie. With the four children in elementary school, Dorothy returned to school. She received a Bachelor of Science with Public Health Certification in 1983 from the College of St. Benedict. The next 23 years were spent working first as a public health nurse for Morrison County and then as a Health Facility Evaluator for the State of Minnesota. In addition to family and work, she was an active member and Sunday School teacher at First United Church. In 2011, Mike and Dorothy purchased a condominium on the West Bank of the University of Minnesota, Minneapolis. Her retirement years were spent enjoying family, worldwide travel, plays at the Guthrie Theater, services at Hennepin Avenue Methodist Church, Gopher sports, and other University events. A life-long learner, Dorothy obtained her health coaching certificate through the Center for Spirituality and Health at the University of Minnesota. She used the culmination of her life experience and education to help others with advanced care planning as a volunteer with Honoring Choices. Her grandsons, Walter Perry Blaine and Evan Robert Swenson, gave her renewed insights into pure curiosity and the ongoing love of books. Favorite books included the Mercy Watson series by Kate DiCamillo. After reading a book they would sit by the table and eat “hot buttered toast.” Her children and grandchildren remember their mother and grandmother as compassionate, generous, funny, a dedicated Golden Gopher fan, and passionate about birds and nature. Dorothy is survived by her husband Mike; children Michael Perry Jr., Jane (Scott Blaine) Perry, Brian (Michelle Kline) Perry, and Julie (James) Annen; her two grandsons Walter and Evan; sister Helen (John) Eidem as well as nephews, nieces, in-laws, aunts and cousins. She was predeceased by her parents, nephews Charles Eidem and Mark Hanson, sister-in-law Gail Pautzke, and brothers-in-law Cliff Hanson and Orv Sigurdson. Due to Covid-19, a private family funeral and inurnment will be at Lakewood Cemetery. A random act of kindness or giving books to children would be great memorials.
