Dorothy M. Strassburg, 85-year-old resident of Burtrum, MN, passed away Thursday, July 23, 2020, at St. Otto’s Care Center in Little Falls, MN. A Funeral Service will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, July 29, 2020 at Faith Community Church in Burtrum, MN, with Pastor Terry Wardlaw officiating. Burial will be at Moses Dane Cemetery in Burtrum. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday and from 10 to 11 a.m. on Wednesday at Faith Community Church in Burtrum. Dorothy Strassburg was born September 3, 1934 in Burnhamville Township to Glenn and Evelyn (Hardy) Wildman. She attended Burtrum/Grey Eagle School where she graduated in 1952. She was united in marriage to Lloyd Strassburg on December 29, 1952 in Todd County and they had five children. She worked at Larson Boat Works in Little Falls, MN for several years. Dorothy lead an active life. She helped with the annual Burtrum Bean Bake. She was active in the Todd County 4-H program for 50 years and was the Burtrum City Clerk for 36 years. Lloyd and Dorothy received the Helen Keller Sight Award from the Grey Eagle/Burtrum Lions Club. Dorothy enjoyed many activities such as camping, fishing, hunting, embroidering, quilting, playing cards and spending time with family and grandkids. Dorothy is survived by her husband, Lloyd of 67 years; children, Raymond (Margie) Strassburg of Staples, MN, Debbie Strassburg (daughter-in-law) of Burtrum, MN, Deb (Barney) VanHavermaet of Burtrum, MN, Randy (Bonita) Strassburg of Bowlus, MN and Ron Strassburg of Burtrum, MN; 14 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren. Dorothy was preceded in death by her parents, Glenn and Evelyn; brother, Jim; son, Richard and two grandchildren, Alex and Kimberly. The family would like to thank the staff at St. Otto’s in Little Falls for the wonderful care she received for the last 2-1/2 years. Pallbearers will be Lawrence Mettler, Nicholas Mettler, Victoria Bulcher, Jamie Kluemtke, Dylan Hollermann, and Mason Hollermann (past 4-H members).
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.