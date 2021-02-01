Dorothy "Jean" Jean Welna

Dorothy Jean (Olsen) Welna “Jean” age 86, Charlotte, North Carolina, passed away peacefully Sunday January 17, 2021 of complications of Alzheimers Disease and Covid-19 at Novant Health Matthews Medical Center. Jean was born September 29, 1934 in Little Falls, MN, to Clifford Olsen and Dorothy (Kiewel) Olsen. She graduated Valedictorian from Little Falls High School in 1952. She attended Carleton College and University of Minnesota where she graduated in 1956 with a degree in Speech Pathology. Jean married her high school sweet heart, Omer Welna, August 4, 1956. She accompanied him to Chicago where she worked as a speech therapist during his last year of Podiatry school. Jean and Omer moved to Moorhead, Minnesota where she began her teaching career at the Opportunity School. When North Dakota integrated Special Education into the mainstream, she transferred to Woodrow Wilson School, where she team taught with several of her closest friends and colleagues. It’s also where she spent the majority of her career. A few years before her retirement the program was moved to North High in Fargo. One student in particular, “Danny”, would call on her birthday well after she retired in1996. Jean was well known for her intellect and artistic talents. She spent years stumping her family and friends with clever word puzzles and hand drawn anagrams which she crafted into clever books. Her “tell it like it really is” Christmas letters were infamous. She enjoyed making her own jewelry and was known for their colorful whimsy. Hand made “pop-up” books were the delight of her children and grandchildren. She was an excellent cook, pies and trying new recipes were her favorites. Jean enjoyed family camping trips to the Minnesota “North Woods” where Omer and her sons hunted ruffed grouse. She spent her fall days collecting materials for terrariums. Her fantastic vegetable beef soup and hoagie sandwiches were a delight to the hungry hunters. Her retirement years with Omer were spent between summers in Moorhead, MN and winters in Henderson, NV where she enjoyed lazy afternoons reading on “the porch” in the company of her dog. In later years, Jean fondly reminisced about spending childhood summers at her parents lake cottage with her dogs and books. Her grandchildren all enjoyed spending time with their grandmother during her summer “Camp Gramma” visits where they did arts and crafts and many other activities. Health and memory issues prompted Jean and Omer to move to Charlotte, NC in 2015, where they lived with her son Jeff and his wife Marie. Omer passed away on his birthday, July 12, 2019. Jean spent her last years in the care of her son Jeff and his wife Marie. Jean truly enjoyed letters and calls from her lifelong “Kindergarten Gang” and from her friends and colleagues at Woodrow Wilson School. Jean is survived by her two sons, Jeffrey (Marie) Welna, Charlotte, North Carolina, and Kevin (Janet) Welna, St. Paul, Minnesota, five grand-children, Lynne (Chris) Olson, Stephen (Sarah) Welna, Hilary (Lindsay Theis) Welna, Kellianne (Jesus) Alderete, and Julian Welna as well as six great-grandchildren; Colin Welna, Charlotte Olson, Lachlan Olson, Kayla Welna, Ryan Welna, Lauren Welna, and two brothers-in-law, Marvin Welna, Little Falls, MN and Louis (Judy) Welna, Milton Vermont. At Jean’s request, a private celebration of life, honoring her life and legacy, will be held in a location special to her immediate family. Special thanks to the doctors, nurses and staff at Novant Health Matthews Medical Center as well as to the staff from BlueDot Cares for their gentle ministrations in Jeans final days. In lieu of flowers the family requests that memorial donations be made to the Alzheimer’s Association.
