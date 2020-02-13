Dorothy E. Ososki, 94-year-old resident of Little Falls, MN, passed away on Wednesday, February 12, 2020 at St. Otto’s Care Center in Little Falls. A Funeral Service will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, February 17, 2020 at Faith Lutheran Church in Little Falls, with Pastor Nate Bjorge officiating. Burial will take place in Darling Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. on Sunday at Shelley Funeral Chapel in Little Falls, and from 10 to 11 a.m. Monday at the church.
Service information
Feb 17
Visitation
Monday, February 17, 2020
10:00AM-11:00AM
Faith Lutheran Church - Little Falls
303 18th Street SE
Little Falls, MN 56345
Feb 17
Funeral Service
Monday, February 17, 2020
11:00AM
Faith Lutheran Church - Little Falls
303 18th Street SE
Little Falls, MN 56345
