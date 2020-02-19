Dorothy E. Ososki, 94-year-old resident of Little Falls, MN, passed away on Wednesday, February 12, 2020 at St. Otto’s Care Center in Little Falls. A Funeral Service was held at 11 a.m. on Monday, February 17, 2020 at Faith Lutheran Church in Little Falls, with Pastor Nate Bjorge officiating. Burial took place in Darling Cemetery. Visitation was from 4 to 7 p.m. on Sunday at Shelley Funeral Chapel in Little Falls and from 10 to 11 a.m. Monday at the church. Dorothy was born on February 5, 1926 in Little Falls, MN to William and Florence (Fredrickson) Peterson. On January 27, 1951, she was united in marriage to Edward Joseph Ososki. They had four children: James, Janice, Daniel, and Rebecca. Dorothy was an active life-long resident of the Little Falls community. She was a kind and faithful soul who was devoted to her husband and her children. Dorothy graduated from Little Falls High School in 1944 and soon began work as a telephone operator. While working overnights, she became acquainted with a cab driver named Ed and before long they were married. She was a hard-working homemaker who helped Ed with his work in addition to babysitting, gardening, canning, baking, and running their home with her “behind the scenes” manner. She lived with the utmost faith and commitment to the will of God, never questioning His plan. She was an amazing hostess who always welcomed people into her home graciously. She loved children and they loved her calm and genuine attention. She enjoyed Christmas, the outdoors, feeding birds and had an ability to be thankful in all things. Above all, she was devoted to Ed, and they made a great team in life. Dorothy is survived by son, Daniel; daughter, Rebecca (Alan) Christopherson; five grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren. Dorothy was preceded in death by her husband of 68 years Ed; son James; daughter Janice Beebe and parents. Memorials may be made to the charity of your choice.
