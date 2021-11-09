Dorothy "Dots" A. Urbanski

Mass of Christian Burial held 11:00 a.m. Friday, November 12, 2021 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Sauk Rapids with Rev. Thomas Knoblach officiating for Dorothy "Dots" Urbanski, age 84, who passed away Tuesday, November 9, 2021 at the St. Cloud Hospital. Burial at St. Joseph's Cemetery in Morrill. Visitation held one hour prior to the services Friday at the church. Arrangements have been entrusted to Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home, Sauk Rapids.
Dorothy was born September 5, 1937 in St. Cloud to John and Agnes (Tadych) Deppa. She married Donald Urbanski on June 12, 1956 at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Morrill. Dorothy worked as a Deli Clerk at Coborn's, and also farmed with her husband and worked at the post office. She was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church and Christian Mothers. Dorothy enjoyed making Barbie Doll clothes, molasses cookies, polka music, Bingo, canning, bus trips, crafts, embroidery, needlepoint, and card parties with the neighbors. She was a hard worker, loved the farm, and was very proud of her family.
Survivors include her daughters and sons, Geralyn (James) Moshier of Foley, Kathryn (Edwin) Kirchner of Sauk Rapids, Michael (Leonice) of Holdingford, Janel (Stephen) Kobylinski of Sartell and Daniel of Foley; brother, John (Harriett) Deppa of Blaine; grandchildren, Nathan, Bryan, Tyler, Ranelle, Cassie, Lexie, Shawn, Stephanie, Nesha, Stephanie, Brittany and Tanner; and 19 great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Donald; and sister, Evelyn Larson.
The family would like to thank the staff at the St. Cloud Hospital and CentraCare Clinics for the wonderful care provided to Dorothy and her family.
