Dorothy Burich, 95-year-old resident of Pierz, MN, passed away on Thursday, November 19, 2020 at the Pierz Villa. Private family services were held Friday, November 27, 2020. Dorothy Jeanette Johnson was born on September 18, 1925 in Piqua, Ohio to the late Andrew and Elizabeth (Klink) Johnson. She moved to Winsted, MN where she met her husband, John. From there they moved to Minneapolis, MN, where they lived for the next 44 years. In 1995, they moved to Pierz. Dorothy is survived by one nephew, Ron Merchant of Minneapolis; nieces, Jan Kummet of Pierz, Lois Merchant Stumpf of Little Falls, Nancy Merchant of Oregon, Dawn Shelterly, Cindy Jones, Lisa Jacomet and Amy Johnson, all of Ohio. Dorothy was preceded in death by her parents, Andrew and Elizabeth Johnson; husband, John Burich; brother, Joe Johnson; and sister, Marguerite Merchant. Casketbearers were Tim Kummet, Steve Kummet, Lawrence Kummet, Richard Langer, Stoney Stumpf, and Zachary Stumpf.
