Doris J. Lowe, 82-year-old resident of Little Falls, MN, passed away on Monday, March 1, 2021, at the Little Falls Care Center. A memorial service will be held later in the year at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery. Doris June Helsley was born to the late, Elmer and Elvina (Anderson) Helsley. She was united in marriage to Donald Lowe and together they farmed and raised their four children, many grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. Doris was proud to be a Registered Nurse for many years. She loved art, gardening, birds, and working with people. Doris is survived by her husband, Donald Lowe; sons, Doug (Dione) Lowe, Keven (Cheryl) Lowe; daughters, LaVaughn (Max) Neppel and Debora Lowe; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Doris was preceded in death by her parents, brothers, and two brothers-in-law. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to the family.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.