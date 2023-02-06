Doris A. Trutwin

Visitation held from 3-7 pm Friday, February 10, 2023 at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids for Doris A. Trutwin, age 62, of Rice who passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Friday, February 3 at Quiet Oaks Hospice House in St. Augusta.

Doris was born January 12, 1961 in Little Falls to Edward and Amelia (Schroden) Kroll. She married John Trutwin on March 4, 1993 at Little White Chapel in Las Vegas, NV. Doris grew up in Pierz and has lived in Rice since 1993. She was an Accountant for Carlson Wholesale in Sauk Rapids.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.