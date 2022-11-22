Dorinda "Dee" Peterick, 62-year-old resident of Little Falls, MN, passed away on Friday, November 18, 2022 in Avon, MN.
A Memorial Service will be held at 11 AM on Monday, November 28, 2022 at Shelley Funeral Chapel in Little Falls, with a visitation one hour prior to the service. Interment was at Trinity Catholic Cemetery in Royalton, MN.
Dorinda Diane Peterick (Kittelson) was born Febuary 26, 1960 in Little Falls, MN to the late Lloyd and Irene (Hanson) Kittelson. She raised four children with Glenn Peterick. Dorinda had an amazing personality and spirt. She loved spending time with her family at her cabin at Pixie Point Resort in Akeley, MN. Dorinda also enjoyed spending time with her pets and being outside.
Dorinda is survived by her daughter, Amy Murphy; two sons, Michael and Matthew Peterick; one brother, Dalen (Sheryl) Kittelson; five grandchildren; one great-grandson and many extended family and friends.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Lloyd Kittelson, Irene (Hanson) Kittelson; four brothers, Dan, Doug, Dean and Darvin; son, Jamie Peterick and partner, Robert "Bob" Angevine.
