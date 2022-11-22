Dorinda "Dee" Peterick, 62-year-old resident of Little Falls, MN, passed away on Friday, November 18, 2022 in Avon, MN.

A Memorial Service will be held at 11 AM on Monday, November 28, 2022 at Shelley Funeral Chapel in Little Falls, with a visitation one hour prior to the service. Interment was at Trinity Catholic Cemetery in Royalton, MN.

