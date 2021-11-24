Doreen M. Newman, 94-year-old resident of Randall, MN, passed away Saturday, November 20, 2021 at Amazing Love Assisted Living in Randall, MN.
Mass of Christian Burial held at 11:00 A.M. on Saturday, November 27, 2021 at St. James Catholic Church in Randall, MN with Father Jimmy Joseph officiating. Burial in the St. James Parish Cemetery in Randall, MN. Visitation held from 4-8 P.M. on Friday at the Shelley Funeral Chapel in Little Falls, MN and from 9:30-11:00 A.M. on Saturday at St. James Catholic Church in Randall, MN. Christian Mother's rosary prayed at 3:30 P.M. followed by parish prayers at 7:30 P.M. on Friday at the Funeral Home. Caring for Doreen and her family is the Shelley Funeral Chapel in Little Falls, MN.
The funeral mass will be livestreamed and can be viewed at https://www.facebook.com/TriParishFlensburgSobieskiRandallMN
Doreen was born on July 6, 1927, in Buckman, MN to the late George and Mary "Girlie" (Hesch) Block, the second of nine children. She grew up in the Buckman area and attended high school in Little Falls, graduating in 1946. She was united in marriage to Donald Newman on November 28, 1946 at St. Michael's Catholic Church in Buckman, MN. Doreen was a homemaker, raising four children. She was an active 4-H leader and was very involved in the day-to-day activities of rural living. She enjoyed her job at Woolworth's in Little Falls. Doreen and Don owned and operated Lazy Pines Resort on Green Prairie Fish Lake for many years. Doreen loved her returning guests who often became more like family members. After selling the resort, Doreen and Don moved to Randall, MN and later moved to Little Falls in 2003. Doreen enjoyed gardening, crafting, and her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She loved people and was one of the kindest women you could ever meet. She was a woman of faith, volunteering for church activities and leading the rosary. She and Don participated in the Little Falls Craft show for 23 years. Doreen has resided at Amazing Love in Randall, MN for the past four years. She will be deeply missed by her loved ones and friends.
Doreen is survived by her four children: Yvonne (Joe) Mariotti, Robert (Judy) Newman, Judine Newman and Dennis (Chris) Newman; seven grandchildren, Terri Krych, Tony (Trisha) Mariotti, Nick Mariotti, Michele Newman, James (Jessica) Newman, Steven (Sarah) Newman, and Laura (Charlie) Stier; and 12 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by two sisters and three brothers.
Doreen was preceded in death by her husband, Donald, in March of 2010; parents, George and Mary "Girlie" Hesch Block; two brothers and one sister.
