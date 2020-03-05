Donna Pint, 72-year-old resident of Little Falls, died Monday, March 2, 2020 at the Pierz Villa. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, March 10th at St Joseph’s Catholic Church in Pierz. Visitation will be on Monday, March 9th from 4-8 p.m. at Emblom Brenny Funeral Service in Pierz. Visitation will continue Tuesday for one hour prior to the service at the church. Burial will be in the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery, Little Falls. Donna Marie Pint was born October 28, 1947 in Brainerd, Minnesota to the late George and Florence (Baer) Fleischhacker. She graduated from Brainerd High School in 1965. On August 3, 1968, Donna was united in marriage to Gerald Pint Sr. at the St. Mathias Catholic Church in St. Mathias. The couple made their home in Freedhem. Donna worked for over 25 years as a nursing assistant at St. Otto’s Care Center in Little Falls, Minnesota along with raising her family and working alongside Gerald on the farm. Donna enjoyed raking hay in her sombrero and was skilled at caring for young animals. She also enjoyed spending time at the county fair and at horse auctions. Donna was a published poet and enjoyed watching movies. Left to cherish her memory are her husband, of over 50 years, Gerald Sr. of Little Falls; children, Gerald Jr. of Little Falls, Brenda (Ben) Isder of Pierz, Jessica (James) Nuttbrock of Pierz, and Tracey (Alan) Brixius of Little Falls; grandchildren, Matthew Isder, Shelby, Madelyn, Samantha, and Bethany Pint, Zachary and Bradly Tanner and Brooke, Megan, Alan Jr., and Wyatt Brixius; and sister Elizabeth Sever of Tempe, AZ. She is preceded in death by her parents; infant daughter Darlene; grandchildren, Victoria, Darlene, and James Jr. Nuttbrock; brothers, Leroy, Donny, and Jimmy. The arrangements for Donna are with Emblom Brenny Funeral Service, Pierz, Minnesota, 320-632-4393.
Service information
Mar 9
Visitation
Monday, March 9, 2020
4:00PM-8:00PM
4:00PM-8:00PM
Emblom-Brenny Funeral Service
228 Main Street North
Pierz, MN 56364
228 Main Street North
Pierz, MN 56364
Guaranteed delivery before Donna's Visitation begins.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.