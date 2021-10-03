Donna Pauline Marshall

Donna Marshall passed away in a Fargo hospital on September 30, 2021 after battling pneumonia related to the Covid-19 pandemic. She was 46.
Donna was born on April 7, 1975 to Vernon and Bernice Marshall (nee Woitalla) in Little Falls, MN. She grew up in Harding, MN and went on to have a long and successful career as a technical writer.
Along with Vern and Bernice, Donna is survived by her siblings Jodi (Prokott) and Ryan; her nieces Emily and Carly Prokott; her nephew Cole Prokott; her grandparents Vernon Marshall Sr., Barbara Marshall, and Marcella Woitalla; her aunts Karen Gorecki and Delores Young; her uncle Randy Marshall; her husband, Jay Winkis, and her stepdaughter, Macy Winkis.
She is preceded by her grandfather Alfred Woitalla and her uncles James Woitalla, and Jeff and Wayne Marshall.
There will be a celebration of her life at Harding Ballpark, in Harding, MN on Sunday, October 17th from noon until 3:00 pm. Food and beverages will be provided.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the 4 Luv Of Dog animal rescue located in Moorhead, MN at https://www.4luvofdog.org/donate.
