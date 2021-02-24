Donna Mae Stellmach of Little Falls, formerly of Morrill, passed away on January 19, 2021. She was born August 6, 1937 to Louis P. Tetiva and Margaret Kugler Tetiva, in Buckman Township. A memorial mass was held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, February 6, 2021 at St. Mary’s Church with Farther Mark Botzet officiating. She is preceded in death by her parents, Louis and Margaret Tetiva; sister, Constance Tetiva; sons, Gary and Baby Joseph; son-in-law, Daniel Demarais; long-time companion, Ronnie Wuellner; and husbands, Norman Ritzko and Alex Stellmach. Left to cherish her memory are her children, Debra (Bill) Moeller, Randa Demarais, Sandra (Bob) Schmid, Larry Stellmach, Terry Stellmach and Cheryl Stellmach; six grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren and three great-great grandchildren. Donna was buried at St. Joseph’s Parish Cemetery in Morrill, Minnesota.
