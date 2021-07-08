Donna Mae Plante, born August 18, 1933, passed away July 6, 2021. Donna was born in Morrison County, Minn. Her parents were Edmond Plante and Pauline (Jazdzewski). She was a graduate of St. Francis High School in Little Falls. Donna attended College of St. Benedict. She came home to Little Falls and worked at Simonet’s furniture until her marriage. In 1960, she married Charles Lano from Long Prairie, Minn. While in Melrose, daughter Alice was born. In 1964 the family moved to Boulder, Colo., where sons Richard and Bill were born. The family moved to the west coast in 1968 and lived in California, Oregon and Washington until moving to Crawfordsville, Ind. in 1982. After Charlie’s retirement in 1992, they returned to Minnesota. Donna enjoyed all the places she lived, especially Boulder and Visalia, Calif. She loved the way things grew in the warmth of California! Gardening, traveling, reading and puzzling were her favorite hobbies. She is survived by her children Alice Clark, Fort Collins, Colo., Richard and William Lano (Jeri), Crawfordsville, Ind.; grandchildren Kinsey Crowder, Regan Lano, Kyle Lano, Kelly Rose, Ben Switzer, Sara Alfano; great-grandchildren Brody Rose, Johnathan Rose, Connor Alfano and Cooper Alfano and sister Pauline Hart. She was preceded in death by her ex-husband Charles, her parents and brothers Edwin Plante and Donald Plante and sisters Jeannette Heath and Mary Lou Thurmer. Friends and family will gather for a memorial service at noon on July 19th at Linden Hill, 608 Highland Ave., Little Falls, MN. Lunch and a celebration of her life will follow at Donna’s home in Little Falls. All are welcome.
