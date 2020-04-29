Donna Lee (Bishop) Muske

Donna passed away on April 23, 2020 at the age of 92. Donna was born on June 2, 1927 in Elk River, MN to Luke Le Grande “Lee” and Ethel (Swanson) Bishop. Donna attended the University of Minnesota where she trained to become a Laboratory Technician. She married Robert F. Muske on January 30, 1954. Together they raised their family in Little Falls, MN where they were business owners and active in the community before retiring to Fishtrap Lake in Cushing, MN and Apache Junction, AZ. She is preceded in death by her husband, Robert F. Muske. She is survived by her children Michael Muske, Robert Muske, Richard (Colleen) Muske, and Rebekah Ewing; eight grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. Donna enjoyed painting, reading, and crossword puzzles. She was an avid card player. In addition to playing in different card clubs over the years and at her retirement residences, she taught her grandchildren countless card games and made them work to win. She also enjoyed watching the Minnesota Wild, Timberwolves, Lynx, and University of Minnesota sports teams…when they were winning. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, no service will be held at this time. A Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date. Dare’s Funeral Home, 763-441-1212, www.daresfuneralservice.com
