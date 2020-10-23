Little Falls, MN (56345)

Today

Flurries or snow showers possible early. Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 12F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph..

Tonight

Flurries or snow showers possible early. Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 12F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.