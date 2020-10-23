Donald Leroy Sutton was born November 26, 1934 to Ervin and Florence (Strahl) Sutton in Randall, MN. He graduated from Little Falls High School. He was united in marriage to Joyce Olson on December 18, 1954 in Minneapolis. Donald was a long-time member of the Ironworkers Local 512. He loved spending time with his family and especially his grandchildren. He also enjoyed fishing, dancing, and socializing with everyone. He passed away Wednesday, October 21, 2020 at St. Cloud Hospital. He is survived by his children, Kim (Greg) Pierzina, Lori (Pat) Gilles, Lee (Deanna) Sutton and Stacy (Bob) Thies; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren and loving companion of 13 years, Carrie Fanum. He was preceded in death by his wife, Joyce; daughter, Tonya Sutton and sons, Alan and Richard Sutton. A graveside service will be held Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at 1:30 p.m. at Riverside Cemetery in Monticello.
