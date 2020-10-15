Donald R. Marshik, 84 year old resident of Pierz, MN passed away Friday, October 9, 2020 at the family farm. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, October 16, 2020 at St. Michael’s Catholic Church in Buckman, MN with Father Ken Popp officiating. Burial will take place in the St. Michael’s Parish Cemetery in Buckman, MN. A visitation will be held from 4-8 p.m. on Thursday at the Shelley Funeral Chapel in Pierz, MN and from 9:30-10:30 a.m. on Friday at St. Michael’s Catholic Church in Buckman, MN. Parish Prayers will be held at 6 p.m., followed by KC Prayers at 7 p.m. Donald R. Marshik was born on January 10, 1936, in Morrison County to Herman and Dora (Boisvert) Marshik. He attended Districts 147 and 112 and one year of grade school in Buckman. Donald attended high school in Little Falls. He was united in marriage to Mary Jane Rudnitski on June 1, 1964. He and Mary Jane took over the family farm in Hillman Township, where they raised their five children (four daughters and one son). In 2005, he retired when his son, Kevin, took over the farm. Donald continued to go to the farm each day to help. He was a lifetime member of St. Michael’s Catholic Church in Buckman, along with Pierz Knights of Columbus, former fire warden for Hillman Township and former member of Buckman Parish Council. He was known for his quick wit and teasing nature. He was a devout Catholic who always had a rosary within reach and found an opportunity for prayer each and every day. He also enjoyed vacationing with special friends and family, and cherished time spent with his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchild. Donald was truly loved and will be greatly missed. Donald is survived by his wife, Mary Jane Marshik; son, Kevin (Amanda) Marshik of Hillman, MN; daughters, Kelly Marshik of Eden Prairie, MN, Lori (Jon) Grosklags of Savage, MN, Jill (Brad) Hoheisel of Hillman, MN, and Shari (Kurt Cady) Stover of Sauk Rapids, MN; brother, Alvin (Margie) Marshik of Pierz, MN; sisters, Jeanette Janson of Buckman, MN, Elaine (Bob) Feichtinger of Willmar, MN, and Betty Jane Marciniak of Coon Rapids, MN; 14 grandchildren, Kylee, Mariah, Megan (Scott), Jason, Nicole (Ethan), Taylre, Rachel, Bryce, Madison, Riley, Jadeyn, Addison, Joel, Luke; and one great-grandchild, Braylon. Donald was preceded in death by his parents, Herman and Dora Marshik, great-grandchild, Tara Herold, brothers-in-law, Reine Janson, Bernie Marciniak, Alan M. Schmidtbauer, Dennis Gall, and niece, Mary Tucker.
