Donald Pick, 84, of Fargo, passed away March 24, 2021. A graveside service will be held at Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery - North in Fargo, N.D. on Saturday, March 27, 2021 at 9 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials or donations can be sent to: Catholic Charities North Dakota, 5201 Bishops Blvd S., Suite B, Fargo, ND 58104-7605. Donald was born September 29, 1936 in St. Anthony, MN to the late Christ and Margaret Pick. He graduated from Pierz Memorial High School in 1954. Donald served in the United States Army National Guard from 1956 to1962. Donald married Yvonne Hoheisel on May 23, 1960. Following their marriage, they lived in Minnesota, Colorado, Iowa, and in 1980 the couple moved to Fargo, N.D. Donald worked as the plant superintendent at Federal Beef in West Fargo until they closed in 1999. Donald worked at several other companies until he fully retired in 2010. Donald was father to five children. Donald cared for and watched over his wife as she fought a courageous battle with cancer. Donald loved spending time and working with Yvonne, occasional fishing trips to the lakes, painting, and regular casino trips. Donald was preceded in death by his wife, his son Brian, his brother David Pick, and his brother-in-law Bob Brenny. Surviving are his three sons: Michael Pick of Fargo, Gerald (Chin) Pick of Fairfield, CA, Robert (Kathy) Pick of Oakland, TN; daughter: Linda (William) Macdonald of Fargo; three grandchildren: Aaron and Douglas Macdonald of Fargo, and Christine (John) Brugge of Charleston, SC; his brothers: Alvin (Jean) Pick of Buckman, MN, Roger (Cheryl) Pick of Hillman, MN; his sisters: Bernadine (Richard) Sauer of Pierz, MN, Mary Brenny of Rice, MN, and Sue (Dennis) Gorecki of Foley, MN; his sister-in-law: Delores Pick of Cottage Grove, MN. Donald will be greatly missed by his children and grandchildren.
