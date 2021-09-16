Don was born August 7, 1935 in Joliet, Illinois to Milton and Mary (Susie) Korach. Don grew up in and loved Joliet. As an adult, Don owned and operated a Laundromat in Joliet. He also worked as a crane operator at Phoenix Manufacturing. One of the new secretaries at work caught his eye. On October 1, 1960, Don and Sandra Grommon were married in Naperville, Illinois. Don purchased Birch Acres Resort on Fishtrap Lake in Cushing, Minnesota in 1968. Central Minnesota has been his home ever since. Don had a love for flowers, old cars, and a work hard ethic. He also had a thing for old movies, he always needed one more, and music from the 50s seemed to be only channel/CD available. He loved people and would talk to anyone about anything. Don’s list of “buddies” is endless. Don is survived by son Don (Marjorie) Korach of San Jose, Costa Rica, daughter Deborah Korach of Cushing; grandchildren Rachel (Felipe Umaña) and Donald Korach of Costa Rica, Shannon Joslin and Nicole Larson of Cushing; great granddaughter soon to be arriving Lily Lyn; cousin Arlene Cerere and niece Amber Korach both of Joliet. He is proceeded in death by his wife Sandra, his parents Milton and Mary, his brother Kenneth and niece Stacey. Arrangements have been entrusted to Brenny Family Funeral Chapel, Staples.
