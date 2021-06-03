Donald J. Richied, 87-year-old resident of Little Falls, MN, passed away on Saturday, May 29, 2021 at Diamond Willow Assisted Living in Little Falls. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 12 noon on Wednesday, June 9, 2021 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Little Falls, with Father Mark Botzet officiating. Burial will be at a later date in St. Mary’s parish cemetery. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to 12 noon Wednesday at the church. Knights of Columbus Council #1804 Office of The Dead Service will be at 10:15 a.m. Wednesday. Donald Richied was born on September 18, 1933 in Hankinson, ND, to the late Martin and Christina (Roth) Richied. Don attended elementary school and high school in Hankinson, ND. He went to school for printing and worked at various printing jobs such as the Park Region Echo before marrying Joan Richied on June 23, 1956 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Alexandria, MN. After their marriage, they lived in Red Wing, Faribault and Alexandria, MN, where their five children were born. In 1972, Don and Joan moved to Little Falls, MN and purchased Little Falls Printing Company. Don was a member of the Gold Wing Motorcycle club, Good Sam Camping Club, Knights of Columbus, 4th Degree, Snowdogs, Exchange Club and Lions. Don and Joan took several motorcycle trips across the USA and Canada. In January and February they would travel to Truth or Consequences, NM with their RV. Don loved to repair clocks, camp, snowmobile and ride his motorcycles and scooters. He also enjoyed taking care of Calvary Cemetery and St. Mary’s Church and school grounds. Don is survived by children, Barbara (Mark Thompson) Richied of Minneapolis, MN, Jayne (Mark) Marotte of Little Falls, MN, Cathy (Mark) Norgren of Little Falls, MN, Thomas (Diane) Richied of Andover, MN, Theresa (Mark Sutton) Richied of Mahtomedi, MN; grandchildren, Kristine (Adam Fjeld), Melody (Aaron) Corrick, Sara (Sean) Roen, Laura (Bobbie) Chrast, Ray (Brittney Wright) Marotte, Denver Robak, Brendan Richied, Oscar Norgren and London Richied; 14 great-grandchildren and brother, Bob Richied of Chico, CA. Don was preceded in death by his wife, Joan; parents, Martin and Christina Richied; siblings, Edward Richied, David Richied, Regina Zwack, John Richied, James Richied, Lillian Stach and Cecilia Demichael.
