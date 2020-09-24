Donald J. Lapos, 95 year old resident of Flensburg, MN, passed away Friday, September 18, 2020, at the Heritage Living Center in Park Rapids, MN. A private family visitation and funeral will take place on October 6, 2020, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Flensburg, MN. Burial will take place at the Sacred Heart Parish Cemetery in Flensburg, MN. “Due to the ongoing pandemic, the service and interment will be limited to family members only. The family thanks you for understanding."

