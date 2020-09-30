Donald J. Lapos, 95-year-old resident of Flensburg, MN, passed away Friday, September 18, 2020, at the Heritage Living Center in Park Rapids, MN. A private family visitation and funeral will take place on October 6, 2020, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Flensburg, MN. Burial will take place at the Sacred Heart Parish Cemetery in Flensburg, MN. “Due to the ongoing pandemic, the service and interment will be limited to family members only. The family thanks you for understanding.” Donald Jerome Lapos was born on November 28, 1924 in Little Falls, MN to the late George and Mary (Kotch) Lapos. He lived his whole life farming and working in Morrison County. After retiring from dairy farming, Donald maintained roads for Culdrum Township. He moved to Flensburg where he maintained streets and the lawns for the town of Flensburg for years. Donald was an avid baseball fan and an active softball player for years for the Flensburg local teams. He loved fishing and hunting, a season never passed without Donald spending time on the water and in his deer stand. Donald loved and lived for his community and will truly be missed by everyone in Flensburg. Donald is survived by his wife of 72 years, Marian Lapos; son, Robert (Nancy) Lapos of Ponsford, MN; granddaughter, Meigelle Lapos of Austin, TX and grandson, Nolan Lapos of Plymouth, MN. Donald was preceded in death by his parents, George and Mary Lapos; son, Gilbert (Bert) Lapos; siblings, Emma, George, Florion, Benedict and Joseph.
