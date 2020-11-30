Donald G. Niemann

Donald Gustave Niemann, age 88 of Staples, passed away peacefully at his home on November 22, 2020. He was born in Little Falls, Minnesota on July 27, 1932 to Elizabeth M. (Korsten) and Gust A. Niemann. He married Barbara A. Myers in Long Prairie on April 12, 1952. Donald served his country from 1949-1953 in the Marines, and from 1956-1960 in the Air Force. Don worked for Honeywell for ten years, then with the USPO for ten years, and finally twenty years with Niemann’s Sewing Company. Donald is preceded in death by his parents; brother, Dennis; sisters, Dianna Olson and Delores Beeson; and son-in-law, Robert Lidtke. He will be forever remembered by his wife of 68 years, Barbara; children, Terri (Dan) Butler of Piney Flatts, TN, AnnaLisa (Howard) Dunham of Clear Lake, Loni Kay Niemann of Motley, Shari Niemann of Fargo, ND, Robert (Brenda) Niemann of Andover, Tami (Bruce) Brotherton of Motley, Lori (Jeff) Dagle of East Bethel; 24 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; sisters, Dixe DeMaio and Doris Janssen. Services for Don will be announced at a later date. “Always A Marine” Semper Fi Caring for Don and his family: Taylor Funeral Home of Staples, www.taylorfunerals.com.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.