Donald E. Schave, 82-year-old resident of Avon, MN, formerly of Sartell, MN, passed away on Sunday, July 17, 2022 at the St. Cloud Hospital.
Gathering of family and friends held from 3 PM to 7 PM on Thursday, July 21, 2022 at Shelley Funeral Chapel in Little Falls, MN.
Donald Earl Schave was born on February 11, 1940 in St. Cloud, MN to the late Walter, Sr. and Mary (Scherer) Schave. He served with the U.S. Army and was honorably discharged. Donald was united in marriage to Jomaree Mueller on April 11, 1972. Donald worked as a crane operator at the Sartell Paper Mill until retiring in 2004. After retirement, he still kept busy doing janitorial work as well as all the household work that needed to be done. Donald was a real handyman, capable of fixing most things. Donald and Jomaree also ran "Little Shaver's Daycare" out of their home for 20 plus years. He was a long time volunteer with the Sartell Fire Department, and a member of the St. Stephen's American Legion Post #221.
Donald enjoyed flying airplanes and also was an avid outdoorsman. In his earlier years, he was often hunting and fishing. He took his family on many camping trips around the country. Donald enjoyed keeping track of the Minnesota Twins and occasionally making the trip to the ballpark to watch a game.
Donald is survived by his children, Michelle (Jason) Diamon of Merrifield, MN, Carrie (Randy) Paggen of St. Stephen, MN, David (Angi) Schave of Sauk Rapids, MN, and Jon Schave of Holdingford, MN; sister, Marie McKenzie of Sauk Rapids, MN; 10 grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Walter, Jr. (Wally); sister, Marla; wife, Jomaree; and son, Thomas.
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning.
From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.