Donald E. Holmstrom, 92 years old, passed away June 26, 2022 at the Little Falls Care Center.
Donald Holmstrom was born November 15, 1929 in Fort Dodge, Iowa. On May 19, 1951, he married Lois Johnson in Kingsville, Maryland. From there, Don and Lois were stationed in Tampa Bay, Florida at MacDill Air Force Base. In 1952, they were stationed in Ramey Air Force Base, Puerto Rico. After Don was discharged, they moved to Minnesota. Don owned and operated Ray's Jewelry store until the late 60s. At that point, he started his own siding business (Holmstroms Siding) with his son Jeff Holmstrom. After retirement, Don and Lois spent the winters in New Braunfels, Texas and the summers at their cabin on Gull Lake in Brainerd, Minnesota.
Don enjoyed wood carving, Canadian fishing trips and spending time at the Lake. In his later years, Don was known as the "Cross Man"; he would pass out crosses for an organization called Making God's Love Visible, one cross at a time. In total, Don passed out 5,000 crosses. For more information on this organization Don was so passionate about, please visit their website www.crosstheworld.org.
Don is survived by his son Jeff Holmstrom of Little Falls, his daughter Kathryn (Rich) Faucher of Pequot Lakes; five grandchildren, Mike (Rachel) Holmstrom of St. Joseph, Matt (Angela) Holmstrom of Brainerd, Adam (Heather) Faucher of Albertville, Joe Faucher (Lindsey Wilman) of Ramsey and Jessie Faucher (Cullen Johnson) of Minneapolis; 10 great-grandchildren.
Don was preceded in death by his wife Lois Holmstrom and parents Earl and Matilda Holmstrom of Little Falls.
A private ceremony will be held at the MN State Veterans Cemetery in Little Falls on July 21st at 11:00 a.m. Arrangements are with Minnesota Cremation Society.
