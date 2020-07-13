Donald Francis Czech, “Donnie” as he was known to his friends, passed away unexpectedly but peacefully at the age of 82 on Friday, June 26, 2020. A Mass of Christian Burial took place on Saturday, July 11, 2020 at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Little Falls. Burial immediately followed at St. Edwards Cemetery in Elmdale, MN. Donnie was born on June 4, 1938 to Frank and Mable (Madson) Czech in Elmdale, MN. After his father died in 1943, his mother and her three children moved from Elmdale to Little Falls. His mother married Alois Ringwelski in 1946. Donnie enlisted in the U.S. Air Force after his graduation from Little Falls High School. After completion of his enlistment he moved to Minneapolis to work. He moved back to Little Falls once he retired. Donnie is survived by older sister, Joann Czech (Ray) de Reyna of Quechee, VT; brother, Dennis Czech of Long Prairie and eight nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents and half-sister, Marjorie Ringwelski-Kottschade. Arrangements for Donnie are with the Emblom Brenny Funeral Service of Little Falls, Minnesota. 320-632-4393
