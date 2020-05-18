Donald “Don” Otto Holz, 79, of St. Cloud, MN was born in Little Falls, MN on May 9, 1941 to Gustav and Esther (Bublitz) Holz. He passed on May 14, 2020 surrounded by family. He graduated from Little Falls High School in 1959. He then enlisted in the Army and trained at Aberdeen Proving Ground in Maryland and served in the National Guard until 1968. In 1963, he was united in marriage to Judith Ann Fietek, his “Sweetie,” and they made their home in Flensburg, MN. He was employed at Red Owl in Little Falls where he started out as a “bag boy,” then promoted to Assistant Manager. This led him to move his family to St. Cloud to become a manager at Red Owl in downtown St. Cloud. The grocery store journey then led him to co-own a Super Valu in Waite Park, MN. His last 15 years before retirement were spent at Electrolux in St. Cloud as a Shift Foreman. Don is well-known for his love for his family. He loved baseball – he was a die-hard MN Twins fan and was involved with the Flensburg Falcons Amateur baseball club for over 25 years. He had a passion for hunting and fishing and was a proud member of many associations and the NRA. Don is survived by loving wife of 56 years, Judie Holz; son, Mike (Janice) Holz of Holdingford, MN; daughter, Patti (Mike) Zebro of McGregor, MN; daughter, Jill (Guy) McGuire of Stevensville, MD; grandchildren, Michaela (Clay) Robertson, Cody Zebro, Michael Holz, Wyatt, Austin and Logan McGuire; brothers, Robert and Leroy Holz of Little Falls; brother, Ed (Roxanne) Holz of Beaverton, OR; sister, Bernice (Don) Waldvogel of Little Falls; sister, Adeline Kazeck of Sauk Rapids, MN. Don is preceded in death by his parents, Gustav and Esther Holz; siblings, Eleanor Holz, Gustav Holz, Jr., Frieda Rebischke, Irma LaFond, Marie Holz, and Mildred Rebischke. Memorial services will be held at a future date when it is safe for family and friends to gather. We would like to say a special thank you to the Infusion Clinic at the VA Hospital and the CentraCare Hospice program.
