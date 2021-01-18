Mass of Christian Burial will be 2 p.m. Friday, January 22, 2021 at Annunciation Catholic Church in Mayhew Lake for Donald A. Kainz, age 80, of Rice and formerly of Harding who passed away Friday, January 15, 2021 at his home. Rev. Thomas Knoblach and Rev. Eberhard Schefers will con-celebrate and burial will be in the parish cemetery. Visitation will be after 12 p.m. Friday at the church. Arrangements have been entrusted to Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home, Sauk Rapids. Donald was born February 18, 1940 in Little Falls to Clarence and Josephine (Zak) Kainz. He graduated from Pierz Memorial High School and St. Cloud State University. Donald married Rita Bieganek on August 18, 1962 at Holy Cross Catholic Church in their shared hometown of Harding. They eventually settled near Rice and raised their children in a home they built on Little Rock Lake. As members of Annunciation Catholic Church in Mayhew Lake, they were active in choir, marriage preparation and numerous other parish roles. They spent over 40 years in leadership with Worldwide Marriage Encounter. In 1972, he co-founded Donlar Construction, that built many churches, schools and commercial spaces across Minnesota. He retired in 2016 and remained chairman of the board. Donald was a member of the Knights of Columbus. He served on several Diocesan committees and Catholic Charities Advisory Board. He enjoyed the outdoors, especially fishing, cutting wood, driving the pontoon, trips to the casino and extensive traveling. Donald was loving, loyal, full of wisdom, quiet but made an impact when he spoke. Don and Rita moved through life together as a couple. He deeply loved his family, especially his grandchildren. Survivors include his wife, Rita of Rice; children, Joseph (Jenny) of Hong Kong, Jon (Marlene) of Lino Lakes, Beth (John) Wegner of NE Minneapolis and James (Kirsten) of Wilmington, NC; sister-in-law, Sue Kainz of Cottage Grove; grandchildren, Sabrina, Natalie, Jaq, Caleb, Rachel, Tyler, Ryan, Shannon, Nathan, Madeline (Davis) and Emma; and expecting their first great-granddaughter soon. Donald was preceded in death by his parents; sister, JoAnne (Len) Carlson; and brother, Clarence “Buz” Kainz. Memorials are preferred in lieu of flowers. Obituary, Guest Book and livestreaming available online: www.williamsdingmann.com.
