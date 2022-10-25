Dona Kutil, age 87, of Onamia, MN, passed away peacefully on October 21, 2022.
Visitation held from 11 AM to 1 PM on Saturday, October 29, 2022, at Lakeview Community Church. Funeral Services held at 1 PM on Saturday, October 29, 2022, at Lakeview Community Church with Pastor Paul Osborne, Jr. officiating. Interment in Lakeview Church Cemetery. Arrangements are with the Shelley Funeral Chapel of Onamia.
A Special "Thank you" to Dr. Patti Hook and the Hospice group from Onamia, along with many family members, friends, and neighbors who took the time to visit Mom at the farm.
Dona LaVonne (Sedlachek) Kutil was born September 6, 1935, in Flandreau, South Dakota to Charles and Edna Sedlachek. She graduated from Washington High School, Brainerd, in 1955. After graduation, she worked at St. Joe's Hospital in Brainerd (surgery instrument cleaner). Dona was united in marriage to Ross Kutil on November 26, 1955, in Brainerd. She was a 4-H leader for the Kathio Merry Makers for many years. After Dona and Ross retired from farming (42 years), she worked in the laundry department at Eddy's on Mille Lacs Lake.
Dona had many hobbies; embroidery, wood projects, gardening, fishing, harvesting wild rice, and snowmobiling. She enjoyed picking berries and making jelly and homemade bread, a true homemaker. Dona attended many social events over the years, including meat raffles, bingo, bunco, and dancing. She "LOVED" spending time with her family and friends at the farm and other social gatherings. Dona will be greatly missed by all.
Left to cherish her memories are her daughters, Rita (Thom) Stenehjem of Coon Rapids, Audrey (Keith) Matzke of Zimmerman, Tammie (Gary) Gotvald of Hillman, and Jackie (Harry) Tretter of Hillman; 10 grandchildren, D.J. Block, Michelle (Jason) Wharton, Beth (Travis) Urang, Stacey (Justin) Dodge, Corey (Heidi) Block, Jody (Josh) Shenkle, Jamie (Kyle) Mann, Tracey (Marcus) Artner, Ron (Jess) Tretter and Shannon (Tyler) Knudson; 15 great-grandchildren, Kristina, David Block, Mikaela, Jaelyn, and Cade Wharton, Ava Dodge, Bailey Block, Abbee, Carlee Shenkle, Lainey, Emmett Mann, Addison Artner, Eva, Mila Tretter, and Scarlett Knudson; sisters, Punk Davis and Susan Albright; stepbrother, Alan (Judy) Joslyn; sisters-in-law, Nila Polinder and Shirley (Ed) Stuckey; and many nieces, nephews, and friends.
Dona was preceded in death by her husband, Ross Kutil, of 65 years; parents, Charlie, Edna and Nadine Sedlachek; brother, Bud Sedlachek; sister-in-law, Gail Sedlachek; father and mother-in-law, Joe and Beatrice Kutil; and brother-in-law, Bob Polinder.
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning.
From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.