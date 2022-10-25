Dona Kutil, age 87, of Onamia, MN, passed away peacefully on October 21, 2022.

Visitation held from 11 AM to 1 PM on Saturday, October 29, 2022, at Lakeview Community Church. Funeral Services held at 1 PM on Saturday, October 29, 2022, at Lakeview Community Church with Pastor Paul Osborne, Jr. officiating. Interment in Lakeview Church Cemetery. Arrangements are with the Shelley Funeral Chapel of Onamia.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.