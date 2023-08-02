Dona Marie Boschee was born September 17, 1942 in Wilton, Burleigh County, North Dakota to Reinhold (1917-1989) and Catherine Max (1918-2001) Boschee. Dona arrived after her older siblings Della Mae (b. 1936), Leo Dell (b. 1937), and Shirley Ann (1939-1987). Five more siblings followed - Donald Gene (1944-2018), Loula Belle (1945-2017), Eldora Jeannette (b. 1948), Robert James (b. 1950) and Katherine Christine (b. 1953). The Boschees moved from North Dakota to Little Falls, Minnesota where Dona was a 1960 graduate of Little Falls Community High School. At the age of 19, on October 28, 1961, she married her sweetheart from high school Thomas Donald Schumacher (1941-2017) in Little Falls, Minnesota. Together they lived in Wisconsin, North Dakota, Iowa, Maryland, Virginia, and California.
When Dona was 30, her son Patrick James Schumacher was born December 1972 in Moorhead, Minnesota. The three Schumachers soon returned to Little Falls, where they lived on 1st Street Northeast for over 30 years. Dona was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church, the Daughters of Isabella - St. Mary's Circle #563, and the American Legion Auxiliary #46. Dona earned her Associates Degree from Brainerd Community College in 1994, then her Bachelors Degree in Pastoral Care from the College of St. Benedict in 1996 and began working as a chaplain.
