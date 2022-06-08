Dolores Rose Czech

Dolores Rose was born on February 19, 1930, the daughter of Frank and Barbara (Wagner) Jendro of Elmdale. She attended Elmdale grade school and graduated from Upsala High School in 1947. Soon after graduation, Dolores spread her wings and accepted a job in Minneapolis, taking in all the big city life and changes from her small-town upbringing.
On September 26, 1950, Dolores was united in marriage to Roman Czech at the St. Edwards Catholic Church in Elmdale. Soon after, the couple moved back to rural Minnesota and started farming west of Flensburg. This would become the perfect place to raise their three children, Diane, Florian and Beverly. The couple made the farm their family home for the next 30 years. The farm was a natural fit for Dolores, as she loved to be busy.
When she was not working side by side with Roman, she tended to her vegetable and flower gardens, producing bountiful amounts of food that she would later can, freeze or bake to provide for family and friends. Her flower beds were impeccable, her favorites being her roses. She could often be found at the sewing machine making custom outfits for her and her girls. Crocheting provided warmth and unique gifts for others.
Long after the kids left home, Roman and Dolores retired from farming. This left lots of downtime for Dolores, so he started working as an optical technician and later obtained her nursing assistant certificate, where she would spend many years helping care for others in the nursing home and in private homes. Her work ethic and caring personality were a perfect fit for her. She enjoyed the relationships that she made over the years, starting as patients, and leaving as friends.
Dolores entered her eternal life on Monday, June 6, 2022, at the St. Otto's Care Center in Little Falls. She was 92 years old.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Roman; parents; Frank and Barbara Jendro; son-in-law, Fred Gast; siblings, Eddie, Raymond, and Jerry Jendro; sister-in-law, Delores Jendro; brother-in-law, Donald Maciej.
Dolores leaves behind her children, Diane Gast of Glenwood, Florian (Linda) Czech of Big Lake, and Beverly (Dennis) Anderson of Long Prairie; grandchildren, Jason (Christy) Gast, Ginger (Blair) Erickson, Shane Gast, Holly Czech and Brandon (Courtney) Czech; great-grandchildren, Gretchen, Caleb, Addison, Roman and Tanner; siblings, Richard (Joan) Jendro, Jeanette Maciej, Ione (Bobby) Brezinka; sister-in-law, Mila Czech, and Joan Jendro; many nieces, nephews, and friends.
A Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Tuesday, June 14, 2022, at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Flensburg, at 11:00 AM. Visitation will take place on the day of mass at the church from 9:30 AM to 11:00 AM. Burial will immediately follow mass at the church cemetery. Arrangements for Dolores are with the Iten Funeral Home of Browerville.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.